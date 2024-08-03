Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:IIM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 130,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
