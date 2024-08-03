Invst LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 23,078,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.