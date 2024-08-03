Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 1,352,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

