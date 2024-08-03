iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 340.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,202,000 after buying an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.01. 314,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,414. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

