iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,051 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. 5,001,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.69.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
