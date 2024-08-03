iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 666,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,748 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $51.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,867 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,068,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 206,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

