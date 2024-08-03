iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 16,747,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

