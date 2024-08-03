iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 523,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

