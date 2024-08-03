iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $34.15. 1,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.9051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.