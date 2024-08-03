iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 575,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.