iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.10. 802,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,007% from the average session volume of 72,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

