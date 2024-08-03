iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 215,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the previous session’s volume of 38,515 shares.The stock last traded at $122.51 and had previously closed at $128.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

