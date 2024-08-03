iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 212,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,163% from the previous session’s volume of 16,838 shares.The stock last traded at $76.26 and had previously closed at $76.04.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $904.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

