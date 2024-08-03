iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,760 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 25,136,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,634,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

