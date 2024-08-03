iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Keystone Financial Services’ 7th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

EFG stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 404,663 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

