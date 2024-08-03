iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.04

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $15.22. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 2,368,426 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,689,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 717,307 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 559.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,337 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,870.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 556,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 528,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

