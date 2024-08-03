iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after buying an additional 73,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $178.36. 2,321,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

