iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,819. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.