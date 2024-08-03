iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $4.75 on Friday, reaching $256.69. The stock had a trading volume of 567,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,524. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average of $249.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

