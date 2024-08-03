iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 581.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 8,628,317 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

