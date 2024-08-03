Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.37

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $12.58. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25,773 shares.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

