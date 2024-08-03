ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.650-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.90 EPS.
ITT Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE:ITT traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.73. 568,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.89. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
