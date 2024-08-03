Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $142.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. Jabil has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.