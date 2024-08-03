Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $56.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.12 on Friday, reaching $489.91. 8,561,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $443.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
