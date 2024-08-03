Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $561.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.