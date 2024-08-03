Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 532 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 155.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded down $45.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $671.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $668.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

