Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.85. 568,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,772. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.52. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.