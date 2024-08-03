Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,618. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

