Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,302. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

