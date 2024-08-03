Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $24.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.