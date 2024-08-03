Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $60.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a negative rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 703,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,945,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

