JMP Securities Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $145.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.38.

DoorDash stock traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,666,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

