John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,471. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

