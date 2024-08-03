Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

