JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $240.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.42.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.02 and its 200-day moving average is $194.29. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

