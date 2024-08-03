JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $29.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.04.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,826 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.