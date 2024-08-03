JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.92.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

