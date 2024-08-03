JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Target Price to $65.00

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 3.6 %

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

Featured Stories

