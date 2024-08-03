JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Target Price to GBX 1,250

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.72) to GBX 1,250 ($16.08) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.91) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.01) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.09).

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,021.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 920 ($11.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,285 ($16.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,059.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,144.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($13,014.54). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

