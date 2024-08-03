JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 6,734,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

