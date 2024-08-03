Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,596.03

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £105.96 ($136.30) and traded as low as GBX 9,620 ($123.75). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,700 ($124.77), with a volume of 14,150 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £650.72 million, a PE ratio of 6,805.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($136.49), for a total value of £116,721 ($150,142.78). Insiders purchased a total of 5 shares of company stock worth $54,700 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

