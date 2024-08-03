Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,596.03

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £105.96 ($136.30) and traded as low as GBX 9,620 ($123.75). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,700 ($124.77), with a volume of 14,150 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($136.49), for a total value of £116,721 ($150,142.78). Insiders purchased a total of 5 shares of company stock worth $54,700 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.