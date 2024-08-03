K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

