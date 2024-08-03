KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.84

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $14.53. KDDI shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2,482,173 shares changing hands.

KDDI Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.