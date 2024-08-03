Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$150.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

KTCC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 40,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

