Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-$125.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Shares of KTCC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 1.49. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

