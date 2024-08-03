Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $8,408,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 276,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $6,924,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 994.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 193,265 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,255. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

