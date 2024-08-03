Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 44,755 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 366,088 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

AQN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.16. 5,293,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

