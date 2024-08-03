Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. 541,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

