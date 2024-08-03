Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.3% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 237,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 127,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. 15,601,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,378,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

