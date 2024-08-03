Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.34. 11,109,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $229.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average is $208.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.